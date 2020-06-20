CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

OHIO: Petition Wants Columbus to Change Its Name to…Flavortown?

Guy Fieri Signs Bottles Of Santo Fino Tequila Blanco

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

There is a petition that is circulating and going viral that is not only calling for Columbus, Ohio to change its name, but to have its new identity reflect that of one of its most famous natives.

Tyler Woodbridge created one on Change.org to have the city rename itself to “Flavortown,” which is a popular phrase from restaurateur and Food Network personality Guy Fieri.

As of right now, there are nearly 13,000 signatures signed.

The person behind the petition felt that Columbus is a great city, though it “should not be named after Christopher Columbus.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Its namesake, Christopher Columbus, is in The Bad Place because of all his raping, slave trading, and genocide. That’s not exactly a proud legacy,” he wrote in the bio.

He thinks that Flavortown would be a much better option:

He said it honors Central Ohio’s proud heritage as a culinary crossroads and also pays tribute to celebrity chef Guy Fieri who was born in Columbus.

Woodbridge also thinks that Fieri is “a good dude.”

After the petition started to gain traction, Woodbridge took to Twitter to give his appreciation to those who support his mission:

The Christopher Columbus name and legend in the Central Ohio city has become a lot more polarizing in recent weeks.

A target during demonstrations in the Black Lives Matter movement, the name has become a target of elimination due to his history.

His statue has also been removed from Columbus State College after it had been vandalized.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Gilbert Carrasquillo and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

reopening ohio plan + phases

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

3 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Continue reading Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces Reopening Of Salons, Barbershops, Restaurants And More!

[caption id="attachment_3939163" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital[/caption] Governor Mike DeWine has announced the reopening of Ohio barbershops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, and other services. The reopening date for these services will be May 15. During the daily press conference, Gov. DeWine went on to add the reopening dates for restaurants in Ohio will start with outdoor dining on May 15th and dine-in service on May 21st. As of Thursday afternoon, Ohio has 22,131 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 coronavirus related deaths. RELATED: OHIO NEWS: Lawmakers’ Proposal to Restrict Dr. Amy Acton’s Power Gets Passed in House RELATED: LOCAL NEWS: Ohio To Face $775 Million in Budget Cuts Due to COVID-19

OHIO: Petition Wants Columbus to Change Its Name to…Flavortown?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 month ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 1 month ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 1 month ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 2 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 2 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 5 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 12 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close