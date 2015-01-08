“Preachers’ Exes” Reality Show Pilot Looking for a Network

*A group of women have gotten together for a common goal, but they didn’t start a book club!

Instead they call themselves “Preachers’ Exes” and are shopping around for their reality TV series to be picked up.

The show was inspired by the book, “3PM: The Preacher. The Power. The Penis & Me,” written by executive producer Cheron K. Griffin.

The pilot will showcase how “most churches have mess from the pulpit to the pew.”

And the show will feature Griffin with other former preachers’ exes: Lynn Littlejohn, Ysidra Kyles, Rochelle Mudd, Chinaza Duson and DiShan Winters. But the names of the preachers they were married to are disclosed.

“America has been afraid to deal with the issues of the pastor and those who have been involved with the pastor,” reads the show’s description on Facebook.

The exes will tackle many issues they have faced while married to their husbands: infertility, miscarriages, cheating and a marriage to a gay preacher. The pilot features typical reality TV confrontations while these women celebrate being free, battle their demons and ask God for forgiveness.