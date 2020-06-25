Bill Cosby Wife Camille Blash the #MeToo Movement and White Women! (Interview)

Camille Cosby has stood by her husband side in the course 56 year of marriage.

She has finally broke her silence about her husband being behind bars for the drugging and sexual assault of Andrea Constand back in 2004.

Ms. Cosby spoke to ABC news anchor Linsey Davis about the death of her son, racism in America and her thoughts regarding Bill Cosby’s case.

Check out the interview HERE:

