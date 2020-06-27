NBA: 16 Players Test Positive For Covid-19

16 players in the NBA test positive for Covid-19 even those the season is supposed to restart in two weeks.

via TMZ:

The Association made the announcement Friday … saying, in total, 16 players’ COVID-19 results came back positive after a round of testing on June 23.

The NBA did NOT reveal which players tested positive — but in the last few days, stars like Jabari Parker and Nikola Jokic had their diagnosis confirmed publicly.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician,” the league said.

It’s a troubling announcement for the NBA … the league is just days away from kicking off training camps in Florida on July 7. (LoveBScott)

