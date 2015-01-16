CLOSE
Stop The Bus: Stevie J. Indicted For Defaulting On $1 Million In Back Child Support!

Lady Justice isn’t playing with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Stevie J. A grand jury just threw the book at him for owing over $1 million in back child support for two of his children. TMZ is reporting the record producer was indicted on failing to pay $8,500 a month in child support for his children since the court order was made in 1999. Last June, Stevie was busted in Atlanta for defaulting on the payments to his children’s mother since 2001. Stevie’s legal drama took a turn for the worse when he was in police custody and failed a drug test. The results came back postivie for the use of cocaine and marijuana.

MUST READ: SHE’S THE LAW: Don’t Follow Stevie J’s Lead, Failure To Pay Child Support Can Land You In Jail

As a condition to Stevie’s $25,000 bail, he had to submit to random drug testing.  In August, things appeared to be going well for the bus driver when it was reported he passed his drug tests for seven straight weeks. Stevie was then hauled off to rehab to complete a 30-day inpatient program after he violated his probation by failing 10 random drug tests. According to reports, Stevie was tested positive for both cocaine and marijuana once his urine samples came back  Stevie’s arraignment for the child support charges are slated for Feb. 10. If convicted he faces up to two years in prison.

Sounds like it is time for Steebie and “wife” Joseline Hernandez to make that bread!

Photos
