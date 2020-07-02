CLOSE
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Are They Back Together???

Are Tristan and Khloe back together again? Looks like they maybe according to sources.

 

via People:

“Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” the source adds of their 2-year-old daughter.

Khloé and Thompson’s decision to rekindle their romance comes after the Revenge Body star rang in her 36th birthday last weekend. The NBA player, 29,  was in attendance, along with their daughter, and Khloé siblings Rob, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well as mom Kris Jenner

A second source tells PEOPLE that Khloé and Tristan “acted like were back together” at her birthday bash.

The “pink-themed” celebration was complete with plenty of picture-perfect desserts, balloons candles and floral arrangements.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

