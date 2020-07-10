CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Mo’Nique Addresses Speculation That She Will Replace NeNe Leakes On RHOA: “NeNe Is Irreplaceable”

With so much up in the air regarding NeNe Leakes’ future with “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” rumors have already begun to circulate regarding potential replacements for the O.G. reality star. One of the most well-circulated rumors is that Mo’Nique will take her place. The word on the street was that Mo’s open marriage to her husband, Sidney, would take center stage.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The comedian and actress took to Instagram Wednesday in a cooking video to address the speculation and as it turns out, she has no plans of joining the Bravo franchise.

“I wasn’t gonna say not a damn thing because I knew it was a lie,” she said. “No, my sweet babies, I am not doing the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,. And in my humble opinion, NeNe Leakes is irreplaceable. NeNe Leakes is the Real Housewives of Atlanta if you ask me, baby, that’s been 13 years.”

 

She went on:

“So no, I am not joining that cast though I respect all of those sisters they do what they do, and I am not replacing NeNe Leakes. Y’all know my spirit couldn’t take it. I couldn’t do those confessions talking about my sisters like that. I sure would love to f**** meet ‘Source’ cause Source be saying s****,” she added, referring to the person who spread the rumor. “Source is a popular b*** because she knows everybody’s business.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US ANYWHERE YOU GO!

It would have definitely been interesting to see how Mo may have altered the dynamic of the cast, but I also wouldn’t mind seeing NeNe return to the series.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

16 photos Launch gallery

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

Continue reading NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

NeNe Leakes Is Looking Seriously Snatched

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mo’Nique Addresses Speculation That She Will Replace NeNe Leakes On RHOA: “NeNe Is Irreplaceable”  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 2 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 8 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 10 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close