Kelly Rowland opens up about being compared to Beyonce!

Via LoveBScott

Kelly Rowland opened up about carving her own path after being in a highly successful group with one of the most iconic pop stars in the world.

During a recent episode of “The Voice Australia,” the entertainer got candid about the constant comparison to Beyonce after contestant Chris Sebastian said he felt overshadowed by his older brother, Guy Sebastian, who won the first “Australian Idol.”

“Identity has been a real weird thing for me,” Chris said. “I love Guy but like I’ve always kind of had to prove myself. Even just being taken seriously, its been hard to be taken seriously.”

“I know this feeling,” Kelly responded, adding with a laugh, “Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyonce?”

