CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

David Oyelowo Says Blacks Are Celebrated In ‘Subservient’ Roles

Selma breakout star David Oyelowo isn’t holding back when discussing Hollywood recognizing black actors and their performances during Oscar season. Oyelowo appeared at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday where he weighed in on Selma director Ava DuVernay being overlooked for a Best Director nomination as well as himself for a Best Actor nod for this year’s Academy-Awards. While Ana and Oyelowo both have been relatively quiet about being snubbed, many voiced their outrage over what some are calling the “White Oscars” due to minorities not being part of the nominations for the top slots. Oyelowo gave his thoughts on roles Blacks have snared nominations for.  Oyelowo stated:

Historically, and this is truly my feeling, generally speaking we as black people have been celebrated more for when we are subservient, when we are not being leaders or kings, or being in the center or our own narrative driving it forward.

MUST READ: 2015 Oscar Nominations: ‘Selma’ Snubbed By The Academy & We’re Not Surprised

Oyelowo pointed out in the past many Black actors were ignored for great performances when they weren’t playing slaves or domesticated workers. According to Oyelowo:

To me, Denzel Washington should’ve won for playing Malcom X…so this bears out what I’m saying, which is, we just got to come to the point where by there isn’t a self-fulfilling prophecy a notion of who black people are that feeds into what we’re celebrated as. Not just in the Academy, just in life generally.

Watch Oyelowo’s honest observation below.

RELATED STORIES:

Fired Up: Spike Lee & Al Sharpton Sound Off On ‘Selma’s’ Oscar Snub

Octavia Spencer On ‘Selma’ Oscar Snub: “The Film Was Not Overlooked”

Anthony Mackie On ‘Selma’ Snub: ‘People Are just Tired Of Being Bombarded With Race’

 

David Oyelowo Says Blacks Are Celebrated In ‘Subservient’ Roles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ana DuVernay , David Oyelowo , Selma

Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close