Trey Songz: Opens Up About Kanye West Rally [Video]

Trey Songz gave the world his thoughts about Kanye West holding a rally in South Carolina.

Trey Songz took to his Instagram to tell us how he felt.

Via LoveBScott

The singer took to Instagram to share video of Kanye’s disastrous “campaign rally” and added his thoughts, saying:

“They been sayin man Trey need to call these niggas before he just put em online blastin. Ye you in the way of progress foreal, how you turn this goofy from who you were? I’m so confused, whoever got his number need to call him.”

Also On 100.3: