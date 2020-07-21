CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Middletown: Will Begin School Year Remote Learning

Middletown schools will open up the new year learning remotely.

Via Fox19

The following policies will be in place during the remote-learning period:

  • Assignments will be graded;
  • Attendance will be required and tracked;
  • Teachers will be expected to provide live virtual classroom experiences;
  • Teachers will be required to offer a certain number of hours each week for live classrooms, open office hours and individualized learning support;
  • Schoology or Google Classroom will be the platforms used by teachers and students to provide access to homework, tests and lessons that students can access at their own pace;

  • MCSD will provide students grades 3-12 a school-issued laptop.

  • Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

    Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Begin , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , learning , Middletown , Remote , school , will , year

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 2 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 2 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 3 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 6 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 1 year ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close