UPDATE: Cissy And Bobby Avoid Each Other, Grandma Could Inherit Bobbi Kristina’s Estate

Whether reports that Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s relatives are already bickering about her homegoing turn out to be true, one thing seems to be, according to AJC.com: her father Bobby Brown and her grandmother, Cissy Houston, are steering clear of each other as they both visit the ailing daughter of Whitney Houston in her hospital bed. Reports AJC.com:

According to sources both inside and outside the hospital, they seem to be timing their visits so they spend time with her but not each other. Each has been arriving and leaving separately and spending private moments with Bobbi Kristina, although they did both end up there at the same time at one point on Saturday. Houston, mother of the late Whitney Houston, arrived earlier today…. No one should be surprised at an uneasy peace between the Brown and Houston sides of the family. Recall that Brown and his entourage briefly showed up at Whitney Houston’s funeral three years ago and then left amid a dustup over seating arrangements.

Earlier, on February 6:

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the 21-year-old daughter of the late R&B songstress Whitney Houston (pictured below right) and crooner Bobby Brown is still lying in a comatose state and on life support after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home. If she does not make it, the family matriarch, Cissy Houston (pictured below left) and her two sons are reportedly next in line to inherit the $20 million fortune that was left to her by her celebrated mother…unless Bobbi Kristina has a will of her own, according to the New York Daily News.

Bobbi Kristina’s incident bears an eerie resemblance to her mom’s tragic drowning death, which was complicated by cocaine use and heart disease, at a swanky Beverly Hills hotel back in 2011. Bobbi Kris was her mother’s only heir and the bulk of Whitney Houston’s money remains in a trust fund that Bobbi Kristina will receive incrementally.

The Bobby-Brown look-alike will reportedly not be able to touch the monies again until the age of 25, when she will receive a 15 percent payment and again at age 30, when the remainder will be handed over to her. Brown recently received a 10 percent payment or $2 million when she turned 21-years-old this year.

According to the will’s stipulations, if the worst-case scenario were to occur, Cissy, who is Whitney’s mother, will reportedly inherit the monies. Houston also maintained close ties with her big brothers, Gary Garland and Michael Houston and they too have been named as beneficiaries in her will. Bobby Brown had also been named in Houston’s will but was reportedly removed after they divorced in 2007.

Nick Gordon, who claimed he and Brown were married but whose nuptial claims were later refuted by a family lawyer, will not be able to lay stakes on the inheritance, unless he can produce a legal document that confirms their union.

If, however, Bobbi Kristina did have the opportunity to have a will drawn up of her own and she has named the inheritors of her estate, then her document “trumps all,” according to Bruce Gaynes, an Atlanta legal expert, who spoke to the New York Daily News.

