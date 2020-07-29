Don Juan Fasho speaks with Slim from the Multi-Platinum R&B superstars 112 during an interview via Zoom…
On the call, he talks about their new single “Spend It All” Along with the sultry record, 112 will roll out a hat trick of additional cuts in the coming weeks, “For Us” and “Looking For Love,” on August 7 and August 21, respectively. The Billboard chart-topping group is set to deliver the first official album project since their 2018 split, the 112 FOREVER EP, on August 21.
He also talks about what happened to the other two members Q & Daron…
He even opens up about Mike having COVID-19 & he speaks on voting in 2020.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Outrage Against NYPD Builds After Viral Video Of Protester Being Thrown Into Unmarked Van
- NBA Partnering With Microsoft To Bring Fans Into The Bubble Virtually
- HBO’s Latest Sneak Peek Of ‘Lovecraft Country’ Has Us Shooketh
- Ja Rule Is Peeved At ESPN For Joking About Botched Halftime Show
- Kim Kardashian Visits Kanye West At Their Wyoming Home, Appear To Argue After Wendy’s Visit
- Kyrie Irving Creates $1.5M Fund For WNBA Players Skipping The Season
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 29, 2020: Watch Yo’ Mouth — HEALS Act — Possible Teachers’ Strike
- Tiffany Haddish: Opens Up About Her Idea Of Having Kids
- Chloe x Halle Tapped As Fresh Faces For Fendi’s New #MeAndMyPeekaboo Campaign
- Don Juan Fasho: Zoom Interview With Slim From 112
Also On 100.3: