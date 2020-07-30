Toni Braxton: Breaks Her Silence About Her Sister!!!

Toni Braxton has finally broken her silence about her sister Tamar.

Via LoveBScott

Toni Braxton has been feeling the bonds of family love amid a scary time for her sister Tamar. The singer and reality star took to Instagram to express some of these sentiments nearly two weeks after Tamar reportedly attempted suicide.

It was on July 16 that Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefso made a frantic — and at times bizarre — 911 call from the Ritz-Carlton room in Los Angeles, per TMZ

According to David on that call, Tamar had mixed pills and alcohol over how she was being portrayed in her upcoming, and now-delayed until September 10, reality television series “Get Ya Life!” for We TV … though TMZ’s sources say it was he who was upset with his portrayal.

