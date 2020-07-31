CLOSE
#WTFasho: Man Eats A Hornets Nest [VIDEO]

What is the word is wrong with people? This man grabs some hornets with his bare hands and then eats them. What The Fasho!!!

Via; LoveBScott

He then crushes it in his fist, pulling it off the wall, wincing as the surviving insects presumably sting him several times.

He brandishes the seeping mess in his clenched fist, liquid from the mulched hive trailing down his forearm — but he is not done yet.

He then stuffs the mush of  dying hornets into his mouth, chews and spits it back at the camera.

“There he is b***,” he growls. “There he is. There he is.”

 

