Emmys 2020: Is Going Virtual This Year

The Emmys will be virtual this year.

via Complex:

Variety obtained a letter sent to this year’s nominees, informing them that the ceremony will be held inside their respective homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the memo from Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel and the show’s executive producers indicates that details are still forthcoming, it seems like they could be envisioning something of a live format, based on their desire to capture the nominees’ “unique ‘on screen’ moments.” (LoveBScott)

Close