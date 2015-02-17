CLOSE
Black History Month
LeBron James’ ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Shirt Becomes Modern Black History Moment

In honor of Black History Month in 2015, The Urban Daily will highlight amazing moments in Black American sports and entertainment history.

Each week, we’ll focus on two photos that showcase Black excellence, shining a light on little known facts about each icon.

BHM 2015 , BHM pop ups , I Can't Breathe , LeBron James

