Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Buys XFL Team For $15 Million

Congratulations to Dewayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on buying the XFL team for $15 million. That’s a major move to own your own XFL team.

via Variety:

The presence of Johnson, meantime, continues pro wrestling’s involvement in the spring football league, which was founded—and funded—by WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon.

The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of its inaugural season, which got off to a promising start in terms of television audience. The league had a broadcast agreement with Fox. (Lovebscott)

Also On 100.3: