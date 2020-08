Michelle Obama opens up about dealing with “low-grade depression” — partly brought on by Trump’s mess.

via TMZ:

The former First Lady dropped a new episode of her podcast on Spotify Wednesday, and while discussing mental health with former NPR anchor Michele Norris — said she’s got the blues “not just because of the quarantine but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

