Nene Leakes: Store In The ATL is Going Out Of Business

Going-out-of-business signs festooned the outside of her store on a recent Tuesday afternoon. “All Sales Final,” said one sign. A second sign said “Fixtures For Sale.” Another: “50-75% Off.” The store was not open at the time.

Leakes, who has been on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for much of the past 12 years, opened this location in November 2017 after closing her store in Buckhead. She lives near the mall, which includes a Bass Pro Shops, Burlington Coat Factory, Medieval Times, H&M and a Spencer’s Gifts. (LoveBScott)