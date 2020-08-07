CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Nene Leakes: Store In The ATL is Going Out Of Business

NeNe Leakes’ store in the ATL is coming to a close.

via AJC:

Going-out-of-business signs festooned the outside of her store on a recent Tuesday afternoon. “All Sales Final,” said one sign. A second sign said “Fixtures For Sale.” Another: “50-75% Off.” The store was not open at the time.

Leakes, who has been on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for much of the past 12 years, opened this location in November 2017 after closing her store in Buckhead. She lives near the mall, which includes a Bass Pro Shops, Burlington Coat Factory, Medieval Times, H&M and a Spencer’s Gifts. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

ATL , business , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Going , in , is , Nene Leakes , of , out , store , The

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 weeks ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 3 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 3 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 3 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 3 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 4 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 5 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 9 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 11 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close