R Kelly: Three Of His Alleged Associates Arrested!!!

Three of R Kelly’s Alleged associates have been arrested and charged for their role in attempting to silence people involved in R. Kelly’s criminal case.

via TMZ:

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday Richard Arline, Donnell Russell and Michael Williams were arrested and charged for allegedly intimidating witnesses in the disgraced singer’s racketeering case in NYC.

Prosecutors allege Arline — a self-proclaimed friend of R. Kelly — offered $500k to an alleged victim in exchange for her to NOT cooperate with prosecutors. Russell — a self-described manager, advisor and friend of Kelly — allegedly threatened to reveal sexually explicit pics of an alleged victim and publicly reveal her sexual history if she didn’t withdraw her civil suit. (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

