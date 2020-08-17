CLOSE
Kim Kardashian & Monica: Teamed Up To Help Free C-Murder From Jail

Kim Kardashian and Monica have teamed up and are trying to free  Master P’s brother C-Murder.

 

 

via TMZ:

Kim writes, “On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder.” She went on to say he was convicted on a ruling of 10-2, and that if his trial happened today … it would have to be unanimous.

She says true justice means catching the actual killer — C-Murder was accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old at a Louisiana club — and that in light of these new developments over the past several years, it’s time to get him out, or have him retried at the very least.

Although the rapper is serving a life sentence for allegedly shooting a killing a young man, the evidence in the case is super shaky and eyewitness at the time have since recanted their testimony. (LoveBScott)

Close