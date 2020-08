Vanessa Bryant wrote a beautiful tribute to Kobe Bryant on his birthday. Take a look below!

via Complex:

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” she wrote on Sunday. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi.” (LoveBScott)

