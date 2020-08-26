CLOSE
Halle Berry: Will Represent Herself In Divorce Case With Her Ex

Halle Berry filed that she will represent herself in court at case against her ex Olivier Martinez.

via ET:

According to the documents, her former attorney, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change on July 30. Berry signed off on Aug. 11. Meanwhile, 54-year-old Martinez is being represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Berry and Martinez filed for divorce in October 2015 after two years of marriage. They share one son together, 6-year-old Maceo. The two filed separately, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint custody of their son.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” Berry and Martinez said in a joint statement at the time. ?”We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period.”

Close