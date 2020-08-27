CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Bengals Player Mackensie Alexander’s Father Found Safe

Thank GOD that Cincinnati Bengals player Mackensie Alexander’s father is safe and back at home.

Via Fox19

 

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. “He is alive and well. He is in good health and will be turned over to family members,” said Michele Bell, sheriff’s spokeswoman.  She said Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, walked up to the ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park at about 7:15 a.m. Authorities remain on scene, she added. Alexander’s father, who spells his last name differently, went missing Monday when he apparently became lost in the woods in an area where he was picking palmetto berries in northwest Okeechobee County, sheriff’s records show. His son left Bengals training camp to join the search for him, according to ESPN.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Alexander’s , Bengals , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , father , found , Mackensie , Player , safe

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 4 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 12 months ago
09.07.19
Photos
Close