Keri Hilson: Opens Up About Beef Between Beyonce

Keri Hilson is finally opening up about her fake beef with Beyonce back in 2010… she says her label was ultimately responsible for the perceived beef.

Via LoveBScott

In an interview on ‘Fox Soul,’ Keri revealed that she was forced to create the beef with Beyoncé by her label.

“I really didn’t feel like I had a choice,” she said in reference to the label’s instructions.

Keri went on to say, “No one could compare to Beyonce and that was never my aim either.”

She emphasized, “It was framed that way.”

Also On 100.3: