Ohio: Teams Are Returning Home From Hurricane Laura Mission

It’s good news to hear that the Ohio team is coming home after helping out on the Hurricane Laura Mission.

Via Fox19

The task force first left the state back on Aug. 27 to begin their Hurricane Laura relief mission. Ohio Task Force 1 spent all of their time over the past few days in the Louisiana areas of Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parrish, according to the team. The team completed a number of searches, rescues, and damage assessments for FEMA as part of their work. On Sunday, the team helped rescue 23 dogs and six people, officials said. “As Ohioans, we continue to be proud of this team’s tremendous work,” explained Team PIO Phil Sinewe. “They represent the State of Ohio is a very positive light, and more importantly, they deliver top-quality care and service to other states in need.”

