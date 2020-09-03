Beyonce: Took Over A Hamptons TV Studio For A Top-Secret Shoot

You know Beyonce always keeps us guessing. Now it’s being reported that she took over a Hamptons TV studio for a top secret shoot. I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see what this will be about.

via Page Six:

Sources say that the superstar suddenly decided to take over the LTV studio in Wainscott, LI — which usually turns out local-access programming — last week to make the mystery project.

“It’s a big studio with two separate buildings,” said a source. “The whole thing was closed for Beyoncé so nobody could go in.” We’re told that the “Black Parade” singer took over the place for four days.

One of the people told to scram happened to be a Page Six favorite, socialite Jean Shafiroff, who shoots her show there every week. We’re told she usually tapes “Successful Philanthropy” mid-week, but got an e-mail telling her that her slot had been shifted to Friday.

Shafiroff said, “I love Beyoncé, so I was happy to give her my time at the studio. I canceled my guest and I’m interviewing her this week instead.” She added, “My only regret is that Beyoncé didn’t invite us to watch the taping, now that all the big concerts have been canceled.” Shafiroff was due to interview Loida Lewis, the first Asian woman to pass the New York bar. LoveBScott

Also On 100.3: