Amazon: Is Planning To Release A Rihanna Documentary

Amazon has announced they will release a Rihanna documentary about her life in the summer of 2021.

via Collider:

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.” Berg also cites Rihanna’s status as a businesswoman and top-selling musical artist as one reason why the documentary has taken so long to complete. “She’s a remarkable woman, who everyday seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with,” he said. “So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line. She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s having so much success in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer.”

Now, the only question remains is if it’ll come before, during, or after the launch of her equally-as-awaited album. (LoveBScott)

