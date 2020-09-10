Halle Berry: Opens Up About Life After Winning An Oscar!

Halle Berry has opened up about winning an Oscar… She talks about the road she faced in Hollywood after being the first — and only — Black woman awarded a Best Actress Oscar

Via: LoveBScott

In a new interview with Variety, the 54-year-old star revealed she was disappointed that the historic moment didn’t translate into her new calling card for the industry.

“I think it’s largely because there was no place for someone like me,” Berry began. “I thought, ‘Oh, all these great scripts are going to come my way — these great directors are going to be banging on my door.’ It didn’t happen. It actually got a little harder.”

