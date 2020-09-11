CLOSE
Cincinnati: A Family Is Still Looking For Answers After Woman Was Killed By A Stray Bullet

A family is still looking for answers after a mother was killed in Avondale a year ago today.

Via Fox19

Shauna Gardner, 36, was sitting inside her apartment on Prospect Place around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2019, when a bullet shot through her window, hitting and killing her. To this day, police don’t know if Gardener was the intended target or an innocent bystander. The family gathered Thursday evening to release balloons in Gardner’s honor at the place where she’s buried. Gardner is described as a loving mother of four children. Her family says she was sitting at home with them on that fatal night.

