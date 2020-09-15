CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick Alleges The NFL Is Blackballing Eric Reid As Well

We're still with Kap.

New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Brian Bahr / Getty

Even though the NFL is trying to make amends with people of color, some have remained with permanent side-eye to all of their moves. Colin Kaepernick is now claiming that the league is still up to their old tricks.

As spotted on Deadline the former quarterback is making sure to maintain high visibility during the first week of the 2020-2021 season.

On Sunday [Sept. 13], the Cleveland, Ohio native alleged that the National Football League is keeping his former teammate off the field because of his stances against police brutality. As expected his tweet pulled no punches.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick wrote.

Naturally, the tweet went viral causing fans, media, and players alike to speak on the subject. His comments section was split down the middle with some commending him keeping the same energy and of course others accusing him of doing way too much.

“Good! You’re both cancers. You’ve done nothing but divide this country even more. Stop tweeting and go visit those two deputies who were shot Saturday night because of rhetoric like yours,” one user wrote.

Reid spoke on the issue via Twitter.

“What the @NFL is doing is half-hearted at best. @nflcommish has gotten comfortable saying he “was wrong” as if his mere acknowledgment reconciles his admitted wrongdoing. He hasn’t even called Colin to apologize,” read the tweet.

For those not in the know, Reid was the first football player to side with Colin in his silent protest against police brutality. They would go on to file joint grievances against the NFL, citing that the organization colluded with team owners to keep them unemployed.

Photo: Getty

Colin Kaepernick Alleges The NFL Is Blackballing Eric Reid As Well  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

