Wendy Williams: Admits To Being A Peeping Tom [VIDEO]

Life has been so boring for Wendy Willians during this pandemic that she has become a people watcher. Wendy made an appearance on the Late Knight Seth Meyers and made a confession that she uses her binoculars to watch people outside of her apartment in New York.

Via LoveBScott

“There’s an apartment building across, and the man takes showers,” she said. “And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch.”

She went on to describe the window as “head to ankle” in height, to which Seth exclaimed with a laugh, “That’s still most of the good parts!”

“When I heard you were looking at people with binoculars, I thought it was about passers by,” Seth continued. “But I feel like what you’re doing now is like borderline criminal.”

Wendy casually replied, “I peep and I tom.”

