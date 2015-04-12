FantasticMoment: The Crowd Loves ‘Step In the Name of Love’ [VIDEO]

R. Kelly has hit after hit after hit but when he performed “Step in the Name of Love” on the 2015 Fantastic Voyage the crowd couldn’t get enough! See a couple of clips below and don’t forget to check back here for more from the cruise!

#FantasticVoyage15 via Social Media 98 photos Launch gallery #FantasticVoyage15 via Social Media 1. Singer/reality show diva Syleena Johnson kicks it with The Lady Of Rage. 1 of 98 2. Christian Keyes is having a relaxing time. 2 of 98 3. Rance Elgin meets up with director Bill Duke. 3 of 98 4. There's too much fun going on. 4 of 98 5. Mary Mary's Tina Campbell is having a great time meeting fans. 5 of 98 6. Is Syleena on a second honeymoon with her handsome hubby? 6 of 98 7. Sybil Wilkes (and her twin) as Lucy on Costume Night 7 of 98 8. Huggy Lowdown as Madea 8 of 98 9. Tom Joyner as The Champ found his daughter Laila Ali. 9 of 98 10. Don Lemon and Jacque Reid as the President and First Lady 10 of 98 11. Can you guess who Damon Williams is? 11 of 98 12. Comedian Chris Paul as Mr. T 12 of 98 13. Tom and Kenny Lattimore 13 of 98 14. This beautiful lady is lighting up the ship with her smile. 14 of 98 15. The Fly Jock's fly shoe game on Red Night 15 of 98 16. All-Red Night 16 of 98 17. This lovely couple was snazzy for All-Red Night. 17 of 98 18. Is Dr. Bobby Jones seeing double? 18 of 98 19. Kenny Lattimore is enjoying the view. 19 of 98 20. Celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin and Jacque Reid are ladies in red. 20 of 98 21. Sybil and director Bill Duke talk light and dark girls. 21 of 98 22. Eric Benet is hanging out all over the ship! 22 of 98 23. The Jacksons! 23 of 98 24. A fan gets an us-ie with celebrity barbeque man Pat Neely. 24 of 98 25. Back that thang up, Juvenile! 25 of 98 26. #FantasticVoyageGoals 26 of 98 27. Just another great day on the seas. 27 of 98 28. Shhhh, Don't tell CNN Don Lemon is on the Tom Joyner Cruise! 28 of 98 29. Crew deep! 29 of 98 30. Don't you want this to be your view? 30 of 98 31. A stop in Jamaica at this lovely spot. 31 of 98 32. Yes, you can even swim with Lucky the dolphin at one of the cruise's stops. 32 of 98 33. This guy has the right idea! 33 of 98 34. Lisa Wu with an admirer. 34 of 98 35. Mary Mary's Erica Campbell meets a fan. 35 of 98 36. Kenny Lattimore and Trina 36 of 98 37. Tom Joyner and friend 37 of 98 38. Kenny Lattirmore and Michel'le 38 of 98 39. Eric Benet hangs with Mary Mary 39 of 98 40. Rodney Perry, Luenell and Michel'le take an us-ie 40 of 98 41. Eric Benet's the social ambassador this year...or so it seems! 41 of 98 42. Tom Joyner compares hairstyles with a new friend 42 of 98 43. Jacksons everywhere! 43 of 98 44. Da baddest...Trina's on board 44 of 98 45. Eric Benet and R. Kelly - a collabo in the works, maybe? 45 of 98 46. Some good fellas on the cruise 46 of 98 47. Eric Benet, Calvin Richardson and Kenny Lattimore 47 of 98 48. The Pat Williams Group 48 of 98 49. Teddy Riley's on board! 49 of 98 50. Tom Joyner flicks it up with The Brass Band 50 of 98 51. Doug E. Fresh 51 of 98 52. R. Kelly throws down 52 of 98 53. Rodney Perry 53 of 98 54. 54 of 98 55. Luke snaps a photo with two cruisers 55 of 98 56. A cruiser snaps a photo with Eric Benet 56 of 98 57. Damon Williams 57 of 98 58. Marlon and Jermaine Jackson 58 of 98 59. Jacque Reid and a guest 59 of 98 60. Monie Love and Chef Huda 60 of 98 61. The Jacksons 61 of 98 62. 62 of 98 63. The Jacksons 63 of 98 64. WAR 64 of 98 65. 65 of 98 66. Millie Jackson 66 of 98 67. 67 of 98 68. 68 of 98 69. Chef Pat Neely and a fan 69 of 98 70. Faizon Love snaps photos with fans 70 of 98 71. Mary Mary with VaShawn Mitchell signing autographs 71 of 98 72. 72 of 98 73. The audience for Chef Huda 73 of 98 74. 74 of 98 75. Chef Huda 75 of 98 76. R, Kelly and Tom 76 of 98 77. Faizon Love and a fan 77 of 98 78. Christian Keyes with fans 78 of 98 79. 79 of 98 80. LL Cool J prepping for his show 80 of 98 81. Jacque Reid and Damon Williams 81 of 98 82. TLC 82 of 98 83. R. Kelly 83 of 98 84. R. Kelly 84 of 98 85. 85 of 98 86. 86 of 98 87. 87 of 98 88. 88 of 98 89. Christian Keys 89 of 98 90. 90 of 98 91. R. Kelly 91 of 98 92. 92 of 98 93. 93 of 98 94. 94 of 98 95. 95 of 98 96. LL Cool J 96 of 98 97. 97 of 98 98. 98 of 98 Skip ad Continue reading #FantasticVoyage15 via Social Media #FantasticVoyage15 via Social Media

(Photo: Dillon S.)

#FantasticMoment: The Crowd Loves ‘Step In the Name of Love’ [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com