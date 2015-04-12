FantasticMoment: The Crowd Loves ‘Step In the Name of Love’ [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
R. Kelly has hit after hit after hit but when he performed “Step in the Name of Love” on the 2015 Fantastic Voyage the crowd couldn’t get enough! See a couple of clips below and don’t forget to check back here for more from the cruise!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
#FantasticVoyage15 via Social Media
98 photos Launch gallery
#FantasticVoyage15 via Social Media
1. Singer/reality show diva Syleena Johnson kicks it with The Lady Of Rage.1 of 98
2. Christian Keyes is having a relaxing time.2 of 98
3. Rance Elgin meets up with director Bill Duke.3 of 98
4. There's too much fun going on.4 of 98
5. Mary Mary's Tina Campbell is having a great time meeting fans.5 of 98
6. Is Syleena on a second honeymoon with her handsome hubby?6 of 98
7. Sybil Wilkes (and her twin) as Lucy on Costume Night7 of 98
8. Huggy Lowdown as Madea8 of 98
9. Tom Joyner as The Champ found his daughter Laila Ali.9 of 98
10. Don Lemon and Jacque Reid as the President and First Lady10 of 98
11. Can you guess who Damon Williams is?11 of 98
12. Comedian Chris Paul as Mr. T12 of 98
13. Tom and Kenny Lattimore13 of 98
14. This beautiful lady is lighting up the ship with her smile.14 of 98
15. The Fly Jock's fly shoe game on Red Night15 of 98
16. All-Red Night16 of 98
17. This lovely couple was snazzy for All-Red Night.17 of 98
18. Is Dr. Bobby Jones seeing double?18 of 98
19. Kenny Lattimore is enjoying the view.19 of 98
20. Celebrity dentist Dr. Catrise Austin and Jacque Reid are ladies in red.20 of 98
21. Sybil and director Bill Duke talk light and dark girls.21 of 98
22. Eric Benet is hanging out all over the ship!22 of 98
23. The Jacksons!23 of 98
24. A fan gets an us-ie with celebrity barbeque man Pat Neely.24 of 98
25. Back that thang up, Juvenile!25 of 98
26. #FantasticVoyageGoals26 of 98
27. Just another great day on the seas.27 of 98
28. Shhhh, Don't tell CNN Don Lemon is on the Tom Joyner Cruise!28 of 98
29. Crew deep!29 of 98
30. Don't you want this to be your view?30 of 98
31. A stop in Jamaica at this lovely spot.31 of 98
32. Yes, you can even swim with Lucky the dolphin at one of the cruise's stops.32 of 98
33. This guy has the right idea!33 of 98
34. Lisa Wu with an admirer.34 of 98
35. Mary Mary's Erica Campbell meets a fan.35 of 98
36. Kenny Lattimore and Trina36 of 98
37. Tom Joyner and friend37 of 98
38. Kenny Lattirmore and Michel'le38 of 98
39. Eric Benet hangs with Mary Mary39 of 98
40. Rodney Perry, Luenell and Michel'le take an us-ie40 of 98
41. Eric Benet's the social ambassador this year...or so it seems!41 of 98
42. Tom Joyner compares hairstyles with a new friend42 of 98
43. Jacksons everywhere!43 of 98
44. Da baddest...Trina's on board44 of 98
45. Eric Benet and R. Kelly - a collabo in the works, maybe?45 of 98
46. Some good fellas on the cruise46 of 98
47. Eric Benet, Calvin Richardson and Kenny Lattimore47 of 98
48. The Pat Williams Group48 of 98
49. Teddy Riley's on board!49 of 98
50. Tom Joyner flicks it up with The Brass Band50 of 98
51. Doug E. Fresh51 of 98
52. R. Kelly throws down52 of 98
53. Rodney Perry53 of 98
54.54 of 98
55. Luke snaps a photo with two cruisers55 of 98
56. A cruiser snaps a photo with Eric Benet56 of 98
57. Damon Williams57 of 98
58. Marlon and Jermaine Jackson58 of 98
59. Jacque Reid and a guest59 of 98
60. Monie Love and Chef Huda60 of 98
61. The Jacksons61 of 98
62.62 of 98
63. The Jacksons63 of 98
64. WAR64 of 98
65.65 of 98
66. Millie Jackson66 of 98
67.67 of 98
68.68 of 98
69. Chef Pat Neely and a fan69 of 98
70. Faizon Love snaps photos with fans70 of 98
71. Mary Mary with VaShawn Mitchell signing autographs71 of 98
72.72 of 98
73. The audience for Chef Huda73 of 98
74.74 of 98
75. Chef Huda75 of 98
76. R, Kelly and Tom76 of 98
77. Faizon Love and a fan77 of 98
78. Christian Keyes with fans78 of 98
79.79 of 98
80. LL Cool J prepping for his show80 of 98
81. Jacque Reid and Damon Williams81 of 98
82. TLC82 of 98
83. R. Kelly83 of 98
84. R. Kelly84 of 98
85.85 of 98
86.86 of 98
87.87 of 98
88.88 of 98
89. Christian Keys89 of 98
90.90 of 98
91. R. Kelly91 of 98
92.92 of 98
93.93 of 98
94.94 of 98
95.95 of 98
96. LL Cool J96 of 98
97.97 of 98
98.98 of 98
(Photo: Dillon S.)
#FantasticMoment: The Crowd Loves ‘Step In the Name of Love’ [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
comments – add yours