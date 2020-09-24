Mariah Carey: Opens Up To Oprah About Her Relationships

Mariah Caery sat dwon with Oprah and opened up about Derek Jeter, Tommy Mottola and more.

via E!:

In a recently released clip from an episode of The Oprah Conversation, Mariah sat down with Oprah to discuss how her relationship with former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter—who she was linked to in the late 90s—influenced her decision to leave Tommy after five years of marriage.

“He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed there was somebody else,” the award-winning singer shared. “It was the racial situation, his mom is Irish, his dad is Black. But he was also very ambiguous looking to me. I didn’t know who he was, we met and I’ve written songs about it.”

