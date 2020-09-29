CLOSE
Doc Rivers: Fired From L.A. Clippers

It has come to the end of the rode for Doc Rivers and the Clippers.

 

via ESPN:

Against the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers squandered a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals, surrendering double-digit leads of 16, 19 and 12 in the last three games of the series as the franchise’s Western Conference finals drought reached 50 years.

Rivers is the only coach in NBA history to lose a 3-1 lead in three playoff series, having done so with the Clippers in the 2015 West semis against the Houston Rockets and with the Orlando Magic in the first round against the Detroit Pistons in 2003.

