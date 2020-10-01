Cincinnati: Reds Swept By The Braves & They Made History

Well, good try Reds nice way to make it to the playoffs, even though we fell a little short.
Via Fox19
After losing 5-0 to the Braves in game two of the NL Wild Card series. The Reds didn’t score a single run in 22 innings over two games against the Braves – the longest scoreless streak to open the postseason by any team in Major League Baseball history. The Reds broke the record of 20 innings previously set by the New York Giants in 1921.
They also became the first team in MLB history to get shutout over an entire playoff series, not including the one-game wild card scenarios.
