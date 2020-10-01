CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Reds Swept By The Braves & They Made History

Well, good try Reds nice way to make it to the playoffs, even though we fell a little short.

Via Fox19

After losing 5-0 to the Braves in game two of the NL Wild Card series. The Reds didn’t score a single run in 22 innings over two games against the Braves – the longest scoreless streak to open the postseason by any team in Major League Baseball history. The Reds broke the record of 20 innings previously set by the New York Giants in 1921.

They also became the first team in MLB history to get shutout over an entire playoff series, not including the one-game wild card scenarios.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

& , Braves , By , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , History , Made , reds , Swept , The

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 1 month ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 2 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 4 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 5 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 5 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 5 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 5 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 5 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 6 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 6 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 6 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 7 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 8 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 11 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close