LeBron James’ More Than A Vote Initiative Recruits Over 10K Poll Workers

More Than A Vote is put out a call for young, healthy volunteers to step up for older and vulnerable poll workers who would be at risk

LeBron James Led More Than A Vote Recruits Over 10,000 Poll Workers

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

LeBron James’ More Than A Vote initiative has just hit a major milestone.

 

The organization led by James and other Black athletes and entertainers has signed over 10,000 volunteer poll workers. This accomplishment is a significant one that most definitely will help in the fight against systemic racist voter suppression. The Lakers all-star was joined by other prominent Black figures launched “We Got Next,” a poll worker recruitment effort in partnership with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

In a tweet, the Legal Defense and Education Fund announced:

“We marched. We demanded change. Now, we’re ensuring our voices are heard. 10,000 new poll workers.”

More Than A Vote was started by James and co in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd to ensure that all eligible voters, more specifically minorities, can do so in the upcoming Presidential election. The initiative is making sure that all polling locations in Black electoral districts are well-staffed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a legit fear that there will be a poll worker shortage. More Than A Vote is put out a call for young, healthy volunteers to step up for older and vulnerable poll workers who would be at risk. The new recruits will also receive the necessary training and PPE kits, including a mask, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, and voter information cards.

After accomplishing the milestone, our forever president, Barack Obama, congratulated More Than A Vote for its efforts during a virtual appearance during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“I wanted to come on to give a shoutout to all the folks who are volunteering as poll workers in this upcoming election,” he said. “It can be a thankless job, it’s not one of those things you think about, but it is absolutely vital for a democracy, and I appreciate you.”

More Than A Vote is also making sure ex-felons will be able to cast a vote in the upcoming presidential election. It’s all hands on deck in trying to get Donald Trump out of the White House.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

LeBron James’ More Than A Vote Initiative Recruits Over 10K Poll Workers  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Photos
