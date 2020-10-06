CLOSE
Cincinnati: West High Soccer Team Is Back!!!

The West High soccer team is back after a 10 hiatus. The news came as a shock to many, They raised money for their jersey’s and shoes & training gear

Via Fox19

“I was very shocked,” player Amay Rani said. “I was very excited at first. I was kind of doubting it because every year it would happen, like, they would bring it up, and then no. Then they didn’t have enough girls, so I wasn’t expecting it to happen, and now I’m just very shocked it did.” Kiya Wilfong is the team’s assistant coach. A West High grad, she says she came to the school having played soccer for much of her life only to find there was no program. “I was told there was no interest in anything,” Wilfong recalled. “So having it back and being able to actually coach it’s kind of bittersweet.”

