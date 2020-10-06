Early Voting Hours for Hamilton County

The polls are open in Ohio! Early voting has started for the high stakes 2020 general election including the Presidental election and many local elections as well. There are many options for you to cast your vote, in-person, absentee, or on election day (November 3rd). If you choose to vote early in Ohio, you’ll have until November 2nd to do so at the Hamilton County Board of Elections. The BOA is located at 4700 Smith Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45212. If you are choosing to vote early in person, there are lots of opportunities.

Below you’ll find the dates and times available for in-person early voting for Hamilton County. October 6th-9th Tuesday through Friday only 8:00am-5:00pm October 12th-16th Monday through Friday only 8:00am-5:00pm October 19th-23rd Saturday only 8:00am-6:00pm October 24th Saturday only 8:00pm-4:00pm October 25th Sunday only 1:00pm-5:00pm October 26th-30th Monday through Friday only 8:00am-7:00pm October 31st Saturday only 8:00am-4:00pm November 1st Sunday only 1:00pm-5:00pm November 2nd Monday only 8:00am-2:00pm

The Hamilton County Board of Elections is taking extra measures to make voting in person safer during this pandemic. Poll workers will be wearing protective gear, extra disinfecting and cleaning is being conducted, along with privacy shields and more.

For more information on in-person voting please visit their website here. If you don’t live in Hamilton County and need more information on early voting or absentee voting in Ohio, click here.

