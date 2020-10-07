CLOSE
Tamron Hall: Show Has Been Renewed For A Third Season

Congrats to Tamron Hall her show has been renewed for a 3rd season.

via Deadline:

Getting to a third season is a major milestone very few syndicated daily talk shows have been able to achieve over the past decade. While many high-profile daytime talkers launch with two-year station group deals, which gives them two years on the air, going beyond that has proven a daunting task. The last show to accomplish it was Steve Harvey six years ago.

Walt Disney TV already has cleared Tamron Hall for its third season (2021-22) on ABC Owned Television Stations Group. The ABC O&Os have been the show’s core station group, which helped launch it last fall. That includes WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, and KFSN-TV Fresno.(LoveBScott)

