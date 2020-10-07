Cincinnati: A Meeting Was Held To Move CPD Gun Rang Out Of Evandale

The gun range is used around 300 days per year and provides nearly 50,000 hours of training for officers annually. It’s also used for police canine training. Still, residents say gunshots are heard throughout the community six-days-a-week, seven hours-a-day near Lincoln Heights and Evendale, causing stress for them and their children and reducing their quality of life. Public commenters Tuesday said much the same, describing the range as a nuisance.