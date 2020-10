Tyra Banks spilled the beans and said she is working on a Coyote Ugly reboot.

Via LoveBScott

During her guest appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the supermodel revealed she is currently working on a new version of “Coyote Ugly,” either as a film sequel or television series.

“I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing ‘Coyote Ugly’ back,” the mother-of-one, 46, confessed to Kelly.

Also On 100.3: