Beyoncé’s Daughter: Blue Ivy Gave Her Grandma A Halloween Makeover

Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy is so talented at a young age. He even has a makeup artist on her resume. She gave her grandmother Tina Knolls a Halloween makeover.

 

Via LoveBScott

Tina took to her Instagram to show the world Blue Ivy’s work and the fans gave their thoughts.

“What can’t Blue do! Legend,” a third fan raved over the young girl. “Future movie makeup artist… that’s pretty good for her age!” a similar comment read, while another added, “Blue’s got better skills than most of us.”

 

