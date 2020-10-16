Trey Songz: Explains Why He’s Not Doing A Verzuz Battle

Trey Songz wants you to know why he is not doing a Verzuz battle.

via Complex:

“No, I’m not [open to doing Verzuz],” Songz said during a Thursday interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box. Although he thinks Verzuz is a great way for acts to display their discography, Songz explained that he’s only competing against himself.

“But for me, I’ve never really been into being in competition with the next man, the next woman, and putting myself in a position where I gotta say, ‘this is better than what you’ve done,’” he continued. “I’m in competition with myself. Furthermore, I don’t think there’s anybody that really do what I do.” (LoveBScott)

