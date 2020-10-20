CLOSE
Kris Jenner: Spills The Tea On What Could Have Ended Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kriss Jenner spills the tea on why Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended. She said social media is partly the blame.

via Page Six:

“When we first started, there was no Instagram or Snapchat or other social media platforms,” she told WWD’s Beauty Inc. special issue. “The world has changed. Now there are so many [media options] … the viewer doesn’t have to wait three or four months to see an episode. We can give them all of the information anyone would ever want to know in real-time,” Jenner said.

“Social media is the fastest and most controlled way to get the message out.” (LoveBScott)

