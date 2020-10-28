2020 B.E.T Hip Hop Awards: Winners List

Here is the list of BET award winners from last night

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Best Hip Hop Video

DaBaby, “Bop”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake, “Toosie Slide”

Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Song of the Year

“Bop” (DaBaby) Produced by JetsonMade & Starboy

“Life Is Good” (Future f/ Drake) Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ

“Rockstar” (DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch) Produced by SethinTheKitchen

“Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé) Produced by J. White Did It

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

“Toosie Slide (Drake)” Produced by OZ

Hip Hop Album of the Year

DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

DaBaby, Kirk

Future, High Off Life

Lil Baby, My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion, Suga

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best Collaboration

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow f/ Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “Whats Poppin” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $Ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard f/ Roddy Ricch, “Ballin’”

Best Duo/Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

EarthGang

JackBoys

Migos

Run The Jewels

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Best Live Performer

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

Video Director of the Year

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Producer of the Year

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Megan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip Hop Platform

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé)

Bia, “Best on Earth” (Russ f/ Bia)

Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana f/ Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, “Roses” (Remix) (SAINt JHN f/ Future)

Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott, “Hot” (Remix) (Young Thug f/ Gunna & Travis Scott)

Impact Track

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”

DaBaby f/ Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (BLM Remix)

J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody f/ PJ Morton, “Afeni”

Wale f/ Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

Best International Flow

Meryl (France)

Kaaris (France)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ms Banks (U.K.)

Djonga (Brazil)

I Am Hip Hop Award

Master P

DaBaby had 12 nominations and didn’t win a single award. Yikes. (LoveBScott)