Fancy Feet: Accessorize Your Toes!

Fingers aren’t the only phalanges deserving of adornment. Toes need love too! This Summer, try spicing up your shoe game with foot jewelry. I’ve been wearing my Love Muffin Echo’s designs for over a decade.

[Style Tip #1] Don’t be conservative. Try wearing rings on mulitple toes.

[Style Tip #2] Use miniature toe rings to cover unsightly corns.

Ladies! Most men go crazy over adorned feet!

was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Written By: April Watts Posted May 18, 2015

