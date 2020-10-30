Dwight Howard: Denies Being A Dead Beat Dad

Dwight Howard is denying a dead beat dad even though his son said so,

via: AceShowbiz

Dwight Howard has broken his silence amid accusations that he’s a deadbeat dad. Speaking to radio host Nina Brown on Wednesday, October 28, the NBA player denied the allegations as he pointed out that he has been looking after one of his sons whose mother passed away earlier this year.

Dwight began by saying that he was never the type of person who would address rumors surrounding himself, but he made an exception for this one. “There’s no way I could be a deadbeat dad if I have a son that lives with me,” he said. “The situation with my other son, it’s unfortunate that a lot of things have been made public.” (LoveBScott)

