CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]

A day before Election Day, Russell Simmons checked in to discuss the importance of getting out to vote if you really want to see actual change that we’ve all been marching for.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Simmons revealed that he’s been in Asia since the pandemic started and says the respect for the coronavirus and leadership there versus America is night and day.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

16 photos Launch gallery

All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

Continue reading All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

All Grown Up: Photos Of Ming Lee Simmons Through The Years

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons oldest daughter, Ming Lee, is all grown up!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Russell Simmons Says If We Want The Change We March For, Then We All Must Get Out and Vote! [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 4 weeks ago
10.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 2 months ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 3 months ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 6 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 6 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 6 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 6 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 6 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 6 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 7 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 7 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 7 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 8 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 9 months ago
01.23.20
Photos
Close